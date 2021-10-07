LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a crash. The closure was in place between Exit 240 CO 119 and Exit 243 CO 66, both near Longmont.
Copter4 flew over the crash scene just after 4 p.m. where it appeared that a silver sedan and a red pickup truck were involved in a collision. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
The Colorado Department of Transportation did not have an estimate on when the lanes would reopen. They did advise drivers to be aware of long delays and backups in the area.
There were several emergency vehicles on scene, including more than one ambulance.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 240 – CO 119 and Exit 243 – CO 66. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/7KJwARwtBR
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 7, 2021