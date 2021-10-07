(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry.

He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8 yards on the ground per game.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 5 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 26.2 (27.5 PPR)

RB: Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 8.4 (13.8 PPR)

RB: Damien Harris, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 8.4 (10.4 PPR)

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 9.2 (12.0 PPR)

WR: Corey Davis, New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 9.8 (15.8 PPR)

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 11.0 (16.2 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

RB: Damien Williams, Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 9.4 (12.8 PPR)

RB: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 8.2 (9.3 PPR)

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.4 PPR)

WR: Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 7.6 (13.6 PPR)

TE: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.3 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Daniel Jones, New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 21.4 (22.3 PPR)

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 9.6 (13.0 PPR)

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 8.2 (11.4 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots, Projected Points: 8.0 (14.3 PPR)

TE: Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 5.8 (9.7 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 6.6 (10.5 PPR)

RB: Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 6.2 (8.0 PPR)

WR: Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.7 PPR)

WR: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 6.0 (11.8 PPR)

TE: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 5.8 (8.8 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

RB: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 8.6 (12.0 PPR)

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 8.2 (9.6 PPR)

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 8.2 (13.3 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.2 (11.4 PPR)

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 9.2 (14.2 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 8.4 (11.6 PPR)

RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 6.4 (9.3 PPR)

RB: Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 6.2 (7.6 PPR)

WR: A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 6.4 (10.8 PPR)

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.4 (10.7 PPR)