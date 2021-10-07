DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter was presented an award for his efforts to help workers from the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Plant. The Democrat represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.
Perlmutter was awarded the inaugural Congressional Award for Atomic Heroes by Nuclear Care Partners.
He appeared at a ceremony in Westminster on Thursday. It is the first of its kind award from the group Nuclear Care Partners.
Perlmutter was recognized for his work to preserve the benefits for this population of workers and ensure patients have access to much-needed benefits and health care.
"Working on behalf of these Cold War Patriots who risked their lives to protect our nation and help end the Cold War has been one of my biggest priorities," said Perlmutter in a statement. "I will continue to work to ensure these heroes receive the compensation and care they need and deserve as they deal with the health consequences and other side effects related to their service to our country."
During the ceremony, eight former Rocky Flats workers were recognized and presented with a congressional certificate and a U.S. flag flown over the U.S. Capitol by Perlmutter.