DENVER (CBS4)– As part of Denver’s focus on improving the East Colfax Avenue corridor, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking for community input on new bus transit stations. The Bus Rapid Transit project is taking place along a 5.5 mile stretch of East Colfax Avenue, from Broadway to Yosemite.

It’s a highly traveled and congested area, and the goal of the project is to offer improved bus transit to move more people, more efficiently and safely.

The project aims to add a center lane for buses, creating a dedicated transit lane in each direction. In addition, there will be new transit stations, service amenities and improved pedestrian and bike connections.

The project is currently in the engineering and design phase, with the hope of construction starting by 2026. In the meantime, the city is looking for public input on design, specifically when it comes to the design of the new transit stations.

A survey has been launched online, showing conceptual drawing and themes for those transit stations. It includes ideas playing off the history of Colfax, as well as city landmarks. Users of the East Colfax corridors are asked to take a look at the designs online and provide feedback. Some of the comments posted already include suggestions of shade, weather coverings and overhead lighting.

DOTI says this survey is the first of more targeted design workshops in the weeks to come. You can take part in the survey here: https://bit.ly/BRTStationDesign. For more information on the East Colfax BRT project, you can visit www.colfaxbrt.org.