JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The athletic director at Chatfield Senior High School has resigned following a criminal investigation into alleged incidents. Craig Aukland was cited on Aug. 27 for failing to report an incident of child abuse or neglect, a misdemeanor.
The citation indicates the alleged incident occurred July 26 on the high school campus. Aukland has been on leave since the end of August.
The principal of Chatfield Senior High School, Chad Broer, resigned earlier this week. He was placed on administrative leave in August in connection with the alleged July incident.
Jefferson County Public Schools had not detailed what allegedly happened on the campus, but has said, “The situation centers on an event for a private baseball team. Students were involved.”
A letter to parents and families on Oct. 4 from Dan Cohan, Chief of Schools, and Scott Allensworth, Community Superintendent, states Broer served at the school district and school for 18 years.
"It is never easy to share this kind of news and it can impact the school community in different ways – a range of reactions is common, expected, normal, and necessary," the letter went on to read.
Jim Ellis, a retired administrator, will serve as interim principal until the end of this semester.