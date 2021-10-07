AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Thursday is the deadline for employees at Aurora Public Schools to get their COVID-19 vaccines in order to keep their jobs. The vaccine mandate extends to interns and volunteers.
The superintendent sent a letter to employees in August, stating that COVID-19 vaccines would be mandatory for all staff this school year. The school district is currently holding free vaccine clinics.
At that time, APS staff already had a high vaccination rate. The district felt it was the best way to keep children in classrooms. A total of 98% of students opted for in-person learning this school year.