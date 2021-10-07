2021 Denver Election: Ballots To Be Sent Out To Voters Starting FridayResidents in Denver should be getting their November election ballots in the mail soon.

22 minutes ago

Expanded COVID Vaccine Age Group Approval Could Help Outbreaks In SchoolsOn Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech officially asked the U.S. for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

24 minutes ago

COVID Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early Success In ColoradoRecently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job.

26 minutes ago

Sally Strelecki Critically Injured, Shot In The Head With Bullet That Came From Apartment Next DoorSally Strelecki remains in an ICU at Littleton Adventist Hospital after she was struck with a bullet that came from a gun in the apartment next door.

30 minutes ago

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 21, RAVENS RUN ON THE BRONCOSRomi Bean, Michael Spencer, and Ryan Greene welcome you into the CBS Denver sports office, to have some fun and talk some Colorado sports. These three discuss a few of the biggest topics they report on. This week: Ravens to to run it instead of kneel it, why Nikola Jokic WON'T win another MVP, and Super Bowl Champion Tyler Polumbus stops by.

3 hours ago

Doppler Radar, Antenna Removed For RepairsHeavy equipment removed part of the KFTG Doppler on Thursday.

3 hours ago