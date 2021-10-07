(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback.
Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences.
"If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I'm going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal contempt," said Crow. "If you refuse a subpoena, there are consequences for you."
Three of four former aides have received subpoenas served to them.
Rage about the election compelled a mass of Trump supporters to violently storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to disrupt the congressional certification of Biden's victory. The rioters beat and bloodied an overwhelmed police force, sent lawmakers running for their lives and caused $1 million in damage. More than 630 people have been charged criminally in the riot, the largest prosecution in Justice Department history.
