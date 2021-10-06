FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fort Collins Police Department is warning the community about teen fight clubs. Officers say the bouts are happening in neighborhood parks with some audiences.
The meetup information is posted on social media apps like Snapchat. Police are worried that people or innocent bystanders may become seriously hurt. Officers are conducting additional patrols near parks.
Teens are encouraged to tell any trusted adults if they hear about a fight club location or use Safe2Tell to report it anonymously.