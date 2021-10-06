DENVER (CBS4)– Crews worked to contain a spill in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood on Wednesday. The spill happened near the Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 interchange at 47th and Elati Street.
The Denver Fire Department said that two 55-gallon drums filled with hydrochloric acid fell off a truck and spilled on the ground.
Earlier in the day, crews went door to door of nearby businesses and some homes, evacuating people within two blocks of the spill.