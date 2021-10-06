DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 83 degrees on Tuesday, Denver and most of the Front Range should reach at least 80 degrees on Wednesday with little chance for any moisture in the metro area.

Extra clouds Wednesday afternoon will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday but all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will stay at least 10 degrees above normal for the first week in October. In fact, most of the state will be experience warmer than normal weather with the exception being on the Western Slope thanks to clouds and scattered showers.

Some of the moisture on the Western Slope will try to reach Denver and the Front Range late in the day on Wednesday but will be mostly unsuccessful. Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder is possible in the Denver metro area after 2 p.m. but any rain will be very limited.

Thursday and Friday will be similar with the only difference being cloud cover which should be more significant on Friday. Temperatures will stay above normal with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50 degrees for most of the urban corridor.

The weather pattern will gradually change over the weekend thanks to a cold front Friday night will that will eventually lower temperatures into the 60s in the metro area for Sunday.

The front will cause a chance for rain and snow showers in the mountains throughout the weekend but any moisture in the metro area will again be limited. There is a 20-30% chance for showers around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Saturday night into Sunday.