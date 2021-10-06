5th Grade Students At Willow Creek Elementary In Quarantine After COVID Exposure During Class TripA class trip last weekend has resulted in quarantine for an entire 5th grade class. The students at Willow Creek Elementary in Centennial were exposed to COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Says Hospitalization Trend Could Be Reversed If More Get VaccinatedThe number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado is at its highest since January. This is a trend that Gov. Jared Polis said could be reversed if more people got vaccinated.

UCHealth Denies Kidney Transplant To Unvaccinated Woman & DonorAccording to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots.

Kaiser Permanente Puts 2,200 Unvaccinated Employees On Unpaid LeaveKaiser Permanente says 2,200 of its employees are now on unpaid administrative leave after not meeting a COVID-19 vaccination deadline.

Holiday Gatherings Amid COVID Top Of Mind Again For ColoradansWith Thanksgiving only seven weeks away, it’s time to start making holiday plans this season. COVID-19 is top of mind, yet again, in 2021.

Boulder City Council Extends Outdoor Dining Ordinance Until April 2022The pandemic expanded outdoor dining in many communities across Colorado. The Boulder City Council has expanded the outdoor dining ordinance until next year.