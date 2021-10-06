UCHealth Denies Kidney Transplant To Unvaccinated Woman & DonorAccording to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots.

Kaiser Permanente Puts 2,200 Unvaccinated Employees On Unpaid LeaveKaiser Permanente says 2,200 of its employees are now on unpaid administrative leave after not meeting a COVID-19 vaccination deadline.

Holiday Gatherings Amid COVID Top Of Mind Again For ColoradansWith Thanksgiving only seven weeks away, it’s time to start making holiday plans this season. COVID-19 is top of mind, yet again, in 2021.

Boulder City Council Extends Outdoor Dining Ordinance Until April 2022The pandemic expanded outdoor dining in many communities across Colorado. The Boulder City Council has expanded the outdoor dining ordinance until next year.

Nursing Students In Colorado Maintain Some Optimism: 'Here To Take Care Of You'People are still seeking nursing careers in spite of the stories of stressed out and overworked nurses.

'I Was Wrong': COVID Doubter Changes Mind From Intensive Care Hospital Bed In GreeleyFor the first time since Weld County recently ran out of ICU beds due to a spike of COVID-19 cases, one of the county’s sickest patients is sharing his story from his ICU bed.