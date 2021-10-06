GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered while responding to a house fire. The body was found inside the burning home early Sunday morning.
Police and firefighters rushed to the house fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court about 5:43 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Detectives were called to the scene after a body was discovered inside.
A Greeley fire arson investigator, building inspector and the Weld County Coroner also responded to the scene.
The identity of the victim, an adult male, is being withheld until next of kin can be contacted. The autopsy was completed and the cause of death is homicide.