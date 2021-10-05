CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, University of Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– University of Denver students will soon have the chance to attend classes at a new mountain campus. DU announced on Tuesday the purchase of 724 acres in Larimer County.

The James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus at the University of Denver (credit: University of Denver)

READ MORE: Globeville, Elyria-Swansea Neighborhoods Get Involved In National Western Complex Redevelopment Project

The new James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus is named in honor of a billionaire DU alumnus. He donated $26 million to buy the land and kickstart programming on campus.

READ MORE: Peyton Green Arrested In Connection To Newborn's Murder In Highlands Ranch

The James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus at the University of Denver (credit: University of Denver)

MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Mountain Moisture Likely While Front Range Stays Warm

DU hopes to start classes, retreats and research trips for students and staff as early as next fall.

Jennifer McRae