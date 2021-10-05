DENVER (CBS4)– University of Denver students will soon have the chance to attend classes at a new mountain campus. DU announced on Tuesday the purchase of 724 acres in Larimer County.
The new James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus is named in honor of a billionaire DU alumnus. He donated $26 million to buy the land and kickstart programming on campus.
DU hopes to start classes, retreats and research trips for students and staff as early as next fall.