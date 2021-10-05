HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Peyton Green in Wyoming after a years-long investigation. Investigators say Green was brought to a hospital on Sept. 28, 2020 after possibly just giving birth.
However, investigators say Green did not have a child with her. They responded to her house and found the lifeless body of the infant inside.READ MORE: Globeville, Elyria-Swansea Neighborhoods Get Involved In National Western Complex Redevelopment Project
While it’s not clear what took place during the investigation for the next 12 months, deputies eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Green. She was arrested in Wyoming on Sept. 30, 2021.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Mountain Moisture Likely While Front Range Stays Warm
She was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on Oct. 5 on charges including first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and attempt to influence a public servant.MORE NEWS: James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus To Welcome University Of Denver Students Next Fall
Green is being held on no bond.