DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is allocating money to help the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods as it moves forward with the plan to redevelop the National Western Complex. The redevelopment project is the centerpiece of a large bond proposal on November’s ballot.
Leaders in the adjacent neighborhoods have opposed the plan, saying the neighborhoods have no seat at the table.
On Monday, the Denver City Council approved $400,000 so that those communities can hire professional advisors to look after their interests during the process.