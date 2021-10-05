(CBS4)– CBS’ all-new comedy “Ghosts” premieres Thursday, Oct. 7 on CBS4. The show stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. It’s based on the critically-acclaimed BBC series with the same name.

Joe Wiseman is an executive producer of the show who also is from Denver. He talked to our Dominic Garcia on CBSN Denver about what makes this show unlike any other comedy you’ve seen on CBS.

“CBS sent us a link to the British series. I watched the first 5 minutes and loved it. It’s not your typical half hour sitcom, it has a very rich look to it and it just seemed different from anything that was on TV,” says Wiseman. “There’s so much content out there now, I think it’s smart to have something that can break through.”

Wiseman says the show is perfect for people of all ages.

“We have so many ghosts from throughout history, I think everyone can find a favorite or two. I think anyone will truly enjoy the show, and I hope they do.”

Wiseman grew up in southeast Denver and attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where he first realized his love for screenwriting.

“In high school I started reading autobiographies of people I admired like Steve Martin. All of them got their start writing for television,” says Wiseman. “I ended up going to film school and when I graduated, I moved to LA.”

He offers this advice to students who are interested in a career in television.

“Follow your passion,” says Wiseman. “Work hard and be open to opportunities. If you have a clear path in your mind, some things may come up that aren’t on that road map, but they might lead you to a cool place, so be open to other opportunities as well.”

‘Ghosts’ airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS4.