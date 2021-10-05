FOWLER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Fowler. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 50 and Main Street.
One person was transported by Flight for Life. The crash is being investigated by several agencies, including the Fowler Fire Department, Manzanola Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, Crowley County Fire/EMS, AMR-Medtrans, CSP and OCSO.
The crash was cleared about 9 a.m. What led to the crash is being investigated.