DENVER (CBS4) – An area of low pressure over California and Arizona will make it’s way toward northwestern Colorado overnight into Wednesday. This will pull in some moisture to southwestern Colorado through the early Wednesday morning. Some high elevations could even see snow in that area.

Morning showers are possible all the way up to northwestern Colorado. We won’t see a ton of rain, but we’ll take what we can get as the drought continues to be in dire straights in western Colorado. Through the day, spotty showers are likely in the northern and central mountains as that low keeps moving past Colorado.

The Denver area and Front Range will most likely stay dry, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers. The eastern side of the state will mostly stay dry, warm, and windy at times. We will stay below the Red Flag Warning threshold, but fire danger will be elevated with the wind and dry conditions. Even with the lack of alerts, we still need to be weather aware in terms of potential fire danger.

The rest of the week is warm and mild, with mostly to partly sunny sky. We’ll cool off a little on Saturday and even more so on Sunday. A few showers are possible for the Denver area this weekend, with a much better chance for rain/snow in the mountains.