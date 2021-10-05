LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist died after being hit by a driver at Sheridan Boulevard and Yale Avenue on Oct. 4. Denver police first alerted to the crash, but later updated the post to say it was in Lakewood’s jurisdiction.
Lakewood police identified the victim as 59-year-old Julia Ann Pacheco of Centennial. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.READ MORE: Denver Students To Soon Fuel Minds & Bodies With New Greenhouse
READ MORE: Want To Hear Elk Bugling In Colorado? Find Out When To Go And Where
Police arrested Daniel Short, 64, at the scene. Investigators believe speed, drug and alcohol are factors in the crash.
Details about the crash were not released.MORE NEWS: Mountain Lion Relocated After Hanging Out In Boulder Neighborhood
Short faces charges including vehicular homicide, DUI and drug possession.