DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has reformed the way it lets people know what’s going on along the state’s highways. This month, CDOT unveiled a revamped website and new mobile app to give as much real-time information to drivers as possible.

For the dozens of businesses that specialize in taking tourists from the airport to destinations in the mountains, the updated technology is a welcome addition.

“Our dispatchers and our operations managers are monitoring the website continuously,” said Jackie Roppel, the Owner of Summit Express, a transportation company based in Silverthorne. “The road conditions and travel alerts as well as the cameras is the absolute most important thing for our dispatchers.”

CDOT says its foundational technology behind COTrip.org was 18 years old. Newer software can better integrate cameras and even third-party technology like Waze alerts into the state’s Advanced Traffic Management System.

Summit Express, in the winter, employs about 100 people and makes up to 30 van trips to Denver International Airport during peak travel season. When snow starts to fall, dispatchers work hard to keep drivers informed so guests can make it to their destinations.

“It allows us to contact our guests and make plans for the snowstorms. Why are they stuck on I-70? Is it going to be a major delay or a short one? It is absolutely crucial to our business,” Roppel said.

The new technology from the state allows users to do more with the data and has improved how drivers can get notified of alerts along their route. Future improvements will include a plow tracker next month and in 2022 there’s an expectation that the app will be able to privde turn-by-turn directions for anywhere in Colorado.

To Download the free COTrip Planner App visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices).