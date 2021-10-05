DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos pregame party and tailgate is back after a one-year hiatus and Broncos fans are as excited as ever. That also means parking is an extra hot commodity around the stadium.

“I love football!” said Broncos super fan named Bronco Babe.

In order to get in on the fun, game and savory snacks, you first have to find a way to get down to Empower Field at Mile High. These days that could be a challenge.

RTD suspended their popular Broncos Ride this year due to staffing issues.

If you want to drive and don’t buy a parking pass ahead of time you might be out of luck. Keith has been an attendant at one of the parking lots lot for years. He says this is the busiest he’s ever been.

“A lack of bus transportation and a lack of people using light rail is really putting a lot of pressure on the parking down here,” he said.

Your best option might be that light rail ride.

Mark and Terri have been coming to Broncos games for years. They say this year they decided to switch from driving to riding the train.

“Light rail is easy,” said Terri. “Yeah” Mark added. “Leave a little early get the light rail. Piece of cake.”

If you are already downtown you can rent a scooter or ride bike chariot, but if you just feel the need to drive, be prepared to pay. Spaces going for $30 to $50 and that includes a little bit of a walk.

Plus, expect to spend the whole day here.

“Get here early. I mean a lot of people want to get here 1 or 1:30, but you are going to have a hard time finding a place to park if you leave that late,” Keith said.