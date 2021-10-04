DENVER(CBS)- After a wonderful weekend we have more mild mannered weather to look forward to in the week ahead. On the big map we have a drying and warming high pressure ridge stretching from Utah out to the Great Lakes and Colorado is smack dab in the middle of that ridge.
This ridge should deliver a warming trend both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures around 10 degrees above normal for many across the eastern plains. In fact, there will be more 80s than 70s to be had. High temps in the mountains and west will be in the 70s and 60s.
There is a cut-off low off the coast of Baja California that will start to move into the southwest Monday night and bring a return of high mountain snow and rain showers to western Colorado on Wednesday. Denver and the Front Range may pick up a few isolated rain showers on Wednesday night with the system crossing from Utah into Wyoming.
Thursday and Friday should clear out with temperatures staying above normal.