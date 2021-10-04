AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two suspects arrested after a hotel party over the weekend in Aurora turned deadly have been identified. Police arrested Luis Martin Estrada, 21, and Ruben Angel Mejia-Soto, 21.
Estrada is facing first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges while Mejia-Soto is facing accessory to homicide charges. Both were taken to the Aurora Jail.READ MORE: E-470 Hopes To Return To Pre-Pandemic Traffic Levls By 2023.
Aurora police responded to the Hyatt House Hotel near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. They say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed, and three other people suffered gunshot wounds. Those victims are described as a 17-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.READ MORE: 1 Dead In Alley Shooting In Aurora As Search For Suspect Continues
MORE NEWS: 'Coco' Reunited With Owner 6 Months After Thieves Took The Dog
Booking photographs haven’t been released as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone who may have observed the incident and have not yet spoken with police are urged to call Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.