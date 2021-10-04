GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday morning, the abbreviated bus route schedule began after Jeffco Public Schools was forced to cut several bus routes because of a shortage of drivers. The district says it’s short 80 drivers to meet the needs of the transportation department, that’s short about 28% of the normal bus driver staffing.
Jeffco Public Schools canceled some routes altogether, while other routes just lost either a morning or afternoon option. The cuts are concentrated around Evergreen and Arvada and affect all grade levels.READ MORE: Salida High Principal, Talmage Trujillo, Accused Of Interfering During School Lockdown
Schools that are impacted include Brady High School, Long View High School, McClain Community High School and Dennison Elementary School.READ MORE: Butchers From Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming Try To Prove They're A Cut Above The Rest
Jeffco Public Schools has offered incentives for drivers, but the open positions remain. The district is also facing staffing shortages in the nutrition department and at some schools is only serving pre-made meal kits.MORE NEWS: Eastbound I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closing Overnight Tuesday For Emergency Repairs
Parents will be notified if the routes are reinstated.