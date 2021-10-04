(CBS4)– CBS’ all-new comedy ‘Ghosts’ premieres Thursday, Oct. 7 on CBS4. The show stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. It’s based on the critically-acclaimed BBC series with the same name.

Joe Wiseman is an executive producer of the show who is also a Denver native. He talked to our Dominic Garcia on CBSN Denver about what makes this show unlike any other comedy you’ve seen on CBS.

“CBS sent us a link to the British series. I watched the first five minutes and loved it. It’s not your typical half hour sitcom, it has a very rich look to it and it just seemed different from anything that was on TV,” says Wiseman. “There’s so much content out there now, I think it’s smart to have something that can break through.”

Wiseman says the show is perfect for people of all ages.

“We have so many ghosts from throughout history, I think everyone can find a favorite or two. I think anyone will truly enjoy the show, and I hope they do.”

Wiseman grew up in southeast Denver and attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where he first realized his love for screenwriting.

“In high school I started reading autobiographies of people I admired like Steve Martin. All of them got their start writing for television,” says Wiseman. “I ended up going to film school and when I graduated, I moved to LA.”

He offers this advice to students who are interested in a career in television.

“Follow your passion,” says Wiseman. “Work hard and be open to opportunities. If you have a clear path in your mind, some things may come up that aren’t on that road map, but they might lead you to a cool place, so be open to other opportunities as well.”

‘Ghosts’ airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS4.