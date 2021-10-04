CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Eric Christensen

CBS4 – Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol after leaving yesterday’s game with the Ravens.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 3: Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws before being hit by linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 3, 2021. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Right before half, Bridgewater took a hit up high from Odafe Oweh.  He was diagnosed with a concussion and Drew Lock relieved him in the 2nd half.

A player must complete five-step process before being allowed to practice or play. Once he’s cleared by the Broncos doctors, he must also be cleared by a independent neurological consultant.

In other injury news, Pat Surtain II and Diontae Spencer both suffered chest injuries and Head Coach Vic Fangio said they are day-to-day.

The head coach also indicated offensive guard Dalton Risner’s return this week is probable and Fangio said he was unsure about the return of fellow guard Graham Glasgow.

