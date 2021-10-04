CBS4 – Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol after leaving yesterday’s game with the Ravens.
Right before half, Bridgewater took a hit up high from Odafe Oweh. He was diagnosed with a concussion and Drew Lock relieved him in the 2nd half.
A player must complete five-step process before being allowed to practice or play. Once he’s cleared by the Broncos doctors, he must also be cleared by a independent neurological consultant.
In other injury news, Pat Surtain II and Diontae Spencer both suffered chest injuries and Head Coach Vic Fangio said they are day-to-day.
The head coach also indicated offensive guard Dalton Risner’s return this week is probable and Fangio said he was unsure about the return of fellow guard Graham Glasgow.