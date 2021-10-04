GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Coloradans are celebrating Cabrini Day after lawmakers passed a bill which was signed into law last spring. The Cabrini Shrine in Golden has celebrated her philanthropic work for years.
READ MORE: 'Lost An Exceptional Person': Friend Remembers Katy Pivoda, Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Estranged Husband Matthew Madden
A missionary from Italy, Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini founded numerous orphanages and schools across the world before coming to Colorado in the early 1900s.
Mining was a booming business, but workers were dying of lung disease and leaving many children behind. Cabrini started an orphanage and school in Denver.READ MORE: RTD Wants To Know How Proposed Service Changes Will Impact Your Ride
It was her own health history that pushed her to help the children appreciate the value of exercise.
The property she bought was believed to be waterless. Instead, they found a spring of water that never stopped.
Shrine officials say Cabrini Day is the “first paid state holiday in the nation that recognizes a woman.”MORE NEWS: Denver International Airport Begins Construction On Two New Solar Projects