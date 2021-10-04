HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– More than two dozen butchers from across Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming gathered on the ice in Highlands Ranch on Monday. They came armed with their knives, trying to prove they are a cut above the rest for the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge.
They met on the ice rink to keep the meat at a chilly 38 degrees. Each competitor got 30 pounds of meat to cut all while being timed.
“They have to produce the best quality steak so that means correct size, correct thickness and the best overall yield,” said Nicholas Carroll with Texas Road House.
This contest is a qualifying event and the “steaks” are pretty high. The winner will advance to the semi-finals and possibly the nationals with a chance to win $20,000.