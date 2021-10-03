By Marissa Armas

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman killed in a domestic violence attack on Wednesday morning is being remembered by the School of Rock Denver community. Police say Jennifer Gelvin was killed alongside Katherine Pivoda after Pivoda’s estranged husband allegedly stabbed both women to death. It happened at a home on South Marion Street near Warren Street.

The owner of the School of Rock Denver, Jim Johnson, told CBS4 Gelvin worked at the school for 10 years. He said her death is a loss not only for her children, but the entire music community.

“It’s like the most shocking thing I’ve heard. I just kind of went numb,” said Johnson. “Mostly it was all about her energy. She had this bright shining presence. She was always extremely positive and enthusiastic working with the kids.”

Police say Gelvin and Pivoda were friends. Johnson said Gelvin was not only a mom and wife, but a talented musician and teacher to many.

“She touched so many kids lives,” Johnson said. “We’re starting to hear from students that grew out of the program years ago, that heard about this and are starting to get back in touch. “

Gelvin’s husband died from a heart attack just a few weeks ago. Now the couple leaves behind two kids ages 17 and 14.

“I just feel so badly for those kids. I just can’t imagine having something like that happen and now we’ve really got to focus on doing everything we can do for them,” he said.

The community is coming together not only to support Gelvin’s kids, but the school.

“There’s been so much outreach, so many people getting in touch asking how they can help, and that’s extremely gratifying,” said Johnson.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help out with funeral expenses and to help the kids. In just two days it’s raised over $78,000. Johnson said they’re hoping to have a benefit concert in honor of Gelvin in the near future. And now the School of Rock is learning how to move forward without Gelvin’s light and guidance, and Johnson hopes her life inspires others to appreciate their time.

“We miss her terribly,” he said.