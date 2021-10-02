BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Karl Dorrell, the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, is under fire for shoving one of CBS4’s sports journalists after the team’s loss to the USC Trojans. It happened on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder.
things are going well for Buffs football… pic.twitter.com/oD41OS8DkD
— Ryan Greene 📷🎃 (@RyanCBS4) October 2, 2021
In the video captured by CBS4’s photographer you can see Dorrell leaving the field and then pushing the camera.
CBS4’s photographer has covered sports for 25 years and has captured shots of coaches running on the field hundreds of times. He had the proper credentials through the University of Colorado to be on the field and he did nothing to prompt the coach to react the way he did.
Coach Dorrell sends his apologies to the local journalist who he intercepted after today’s game. We treat journalists with respect and apologize for falling short of that today.
— Rick George (@RickGeorgeCU) October 3, 2021
Athletic Director Rick George wrote on Twitter afterwards saying “Coach Dorrell sends his apologies to the local journalist who he intercepted after today’s game. We treat journalists with respect and apologize for falling short of that today.”
This is unacceptable and unprofessional. A shove like that to a photojournalist carrying a heavy camera, looking thru a viewfinder, can cause him to lose balance and get hurt or damage the equipment. @RickGeorgeCU https://t.co/zNr251cJ6w
— Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) October 2, 2021