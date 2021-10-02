WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Wellington reopened Friday night after being closed for hours due to a deadly crash. Two people, an adult and a child, were killed in the one-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at Buckeye Road, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming border about 7 p.m.
Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 on Saturday morning the only one wearing a seat belt was a 1-year-old child. CSP says a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang and was ejected. He sustained life-threatening injuries.
A 21-year-old woman was also ejected, but died at the scene. Investigators say a 4-year-old boy was ejected and also died at the scene.
Another 4-year-old boy was ejected, but suffered life-threatening injuries. The 1-year-old was in a forward-facing child seat and suffered serious injuries.
CSP says all victims are from Cheyenne, Wyoming. They say the driver was switching lanes when they believe he over-corrected and crashed into the median, hit a concrete barrier and rolled multiple times.
They believe speed was a factor.
There were massive traffic backups for hours on the interstate. All lanes reopened just after 10 p.m.
CSP did not have information on the relationships between the victims.