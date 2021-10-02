MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home.
Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday.READ MORE: Vehicle Injures Pedestrian In Downtown Denver Hit & Run
As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra.READ MORE: Teenager On Dirt Bike Dies After Crashing With Sedan In Aurora
As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills.
“This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said.MORE NEWS: Police: Archie Hopkins Arrested After Crime Spree In Westminster
Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.