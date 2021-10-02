AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A party at a hotel in Aurora turned deadly early Saturday morning. Aurora police responded to the Hyatt House Hotel near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street at around 2 a.m.
They say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed, and three other people suffered gunshot wounds. Those victims are described as a 17-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.
Investigators say the girl is in critical condition, while the two men are in stable condition.
Police and hotel security arrested two men accused of opening fire. Police say they recovered a handgun.
Officials say the men showed up at the party and some kind of altercation followed. The suspects were told to leave, and then shots were fired through the door of the room, police say.
There are no other suspects. The identities of the victims have not been released.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.