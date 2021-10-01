COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Founders call Stead School the first of its kind school in the country. The school in Commerce City incorporates the environment and agriculture as a big part of the students’ learning.
A co-founder explained the school’s design.
“As you can see me behind me it looks like a barn, acts like a barn. We are going to have farm animals including a one-acre farm, everything is about learning made real to solve some of the world’s biggest problems,” said Kelly Leid, co-Founder of STEAD School.
So far, the students have been learning at another location but will move into the building on Oct. 11.