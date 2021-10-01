CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Founders call Stead School the first of its kind school in the country. The school in Commerce City incorporates the environment and agriculture as a big part of the students’ learning.

A co-founder explained the school’s design.

“As you can see me behind me it looks like a barn, acts like a barn. We are going to have farm animals including a one-acre farm, everything is about learning made real to solve some of the world’s biggest problems,” said Kelly Leid, co-Founder of STEAD School.

So far, the students have been learning at another location but will move into the building on Oct. 11.

