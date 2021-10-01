(CBS4) – Google on Friday is honoring a Hispanic leader Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales, who lived in Denver. The Google Doodle on the company’s homepage features an animated series of images showing scenes from Gonzales’ life.

The boxer and poet was also a champion for racial and socioeconomic justice as one of the most influential leaders of the Chicano civil rights movement during the 1960s and 1970s.

CBS4 recently interviewed his son Rudy Gonzales about how the movement in Denver was felt across the nation.

“This little city, this little space really set the tone, the agenda, and it manifested the spirit of the Chicano movement across this country,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales founded the civil rights organization Crusade for Justice. A Denver Public Library branch — the Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library — is also named after him.

The Google Doodle was illustrated by artist Roxie Vizcarra. Their information about it is as follows: