DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is experiencing “busy TSA security lines.” Officials posted a notice on the airport’s website stating that wait times were as long as an hour on Friday morning.
CBS4 reached out to airport officials for an explanation of why the security lines are so long and their response was that they are “experiencing a busy banks of flights.”
The airport asks that travelers arrive at the airport at least 2 hours in advance of their flights.
“Our guidance is for passengers to always arrive inside DEN (not parking, but actually inside the airport) at least two hours in advance of their boarding time,” an airport spokesperson said in an email.