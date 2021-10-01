DENVER (CBS4) – Janitors at Denver International Airport have started a strike. Their current contract has expired and they are asking for fair wages and workloads.
“We’re here striking for better wages, to support our family. To have food on the table. Pay our bills,” said Luis Gonzalez on Friday morning. Gonzalez has worked at the airport for 10 years.
There are approximately 350 janitors that work at the airport. A total of 99% cast a “yes” vote earlier this week to initiate the strike.
The janitor’s union says their employer, Flagship, refused to bargain a contract with them after weeks of negotiations.
In a statement released following the vote, one janitor said in a statement “if Flagship continues to refuse to value our essential work, we will do what it takes to get the respect we deserve and make these jobs good, livable wage jobs in our community.”
Airport officials are urging Flagship and the union to come to an agreement quickly.
On Friday morning dozens of the janitors were holding signs outside an outdoor elevator, wearing purple and at one point chanting “Sí, se puede!”