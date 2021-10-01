AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is ready to welcome the holiday season with a family adventure. The hotel in Aurora is planning numerous events and activities, including a special experience they’re titling “Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf.”
The resort described it as follows:
Guests will join Buddy the Elf and answer the call from Santa to help muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and help Santa’s sleigh fly. Guests will journey into Buddy’s world to help save the holiday in a multisensory experience full of fun, interactive challenges perfect for all ages: Team up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa’s arrival at the iconic department store and take part in an epic, virtual snowball fight in Central Park. These are just a few of more than 12 interactive elements to discover in this unique experience.
There will also be a Broadway-style musical being performed in a theater inside the resort called Cirque Dreams Holidaze.
Guests will also be encouraged to head outside for ice skating and “ice bumper cars” in the Glacier Point area of the hotel.
The holiday events at the hotel start on Nov. 19 and run through Jan. 2. You don’t have to stay overnight at the resort to enjoy the events. Get more information and make a reservation at christmasatgaylordrockies.com.