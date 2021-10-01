Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Provide Good Gauge For Unbeaten Denver BroncosThe Denver Broncos can quell any doubts about their legitimacy Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and their star game-changers Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker.

0 And 14: Colorado Looks To Snap Losing Streak Against USCThe Buffaloes view Saturday's game at Folsom Field it as an opportunity to finally break a long losing streak against USC.

Von Miller Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Month For Fourth Time In His CareerVon Miller has just been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, and it marks the fourth time in his career that he has been awarded with the NFL honors.

Tim Patrick Is Mr. Reliable For Denver Broncos, But Fame Hasn't Followed HimSurrounded by bigger names, faster players, better route runners, the soft-spoken Tim Patrick fades into the background -- except on game days.

Stanley Cup-Favorite Colorado Avalanche To Heighten Physical PresenceKnown for their speed and skill, the Avalanche felt they needed to raise their physicality another notch after being eliminated in the second round of the postseason for a third straight season.

Broncos Defense Looks To Continue Dominance As They Face Their Biggest Challenge YetNo one they’ve faced through the first three games can prepare them for what’s coming on Sunday in Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.