Colorado Doctor Excited About Possibility Of COVID Pill To Reduce HospitalizationsThe Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health says the possibility of a pill to help treat patients with COVID-19 could be a crucial tool to reduce hospitalizations and prevent another surge impacting medical staff across the state.

COVID In Colorado: State Of Colorado Employee Vaccination Rate Far Below Those Of City Of DenverAt the deadline, the City and County of Denver reported that 99% of its workforce was vaccinated against COVID-19. CBS4 checked the State of Colorado figures and found 76% have indicated that they are vaccinated.

Renowned Denver Restaurants Now Requiring Proof Of COVID VaccinationThe restaurants of the Bonanno Concepts group are the latest in Denver to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a move that follows requiring all of the workers to be vaccinated.

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won't Meet Deadline For Getting First ShotThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state's vaccine mandate for all health care workers. It's estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated.

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About VaccinesDenver's move to require vaccination for city employees along with that of a growing number of communities and companies are surviving nearly all court challenges.

Parents File Lawsuit Against Tri-County Health Department Over Mask MandateA group of parents in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties filed suit Tuesday against Tri-County Health Department over its mask mandate in schools.