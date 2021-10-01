WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Wellington were closed on Friday night due to a deadly crash. Two people were killed in the one-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at Buckeye Road. The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 293 Carr and Exit 288 Buckeye Road.
#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 293 – Carr and Exit 288 – Buckeye Road. Highway is closed south of Buckeye Rd. due to crash, use caution, watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/hSF5rSRPd4
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2021
What caused the crash is being investigated. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.