CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Deadly Crash, I-25 Closed, I-25 Traffic, Interstate 25

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Wellington were closed on Friday night due to a deadly crash. Two people were killed in the one-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at Buckeye Road. The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Exit 293 Carr and Exit 288 Buckeye Road.

What caused the crash is being investigated. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

Jennifer McRae