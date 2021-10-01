SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hard work to contain the 85 acre Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County continues. On Friday morning authorities announced they have gained 10% containment on the wildfire.
The fire started on Monday in the Ptarmigan Wilderness to the northeast of Silverthorne and a mandatory evacuation was ordered for hundreds of nearby homes. The order was lifted on Thursday morning but pre-evacuation notices remain in effect as a precaution.
Weather conditions have made the situation much easier for fire managers. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted in the area on Friday.
A total of approximately 200 people are involved in the firefight.