AURORA, Colo. (CBS) – Aurora Public School Superintendent Rico Munn announced the district will not require remote learning on snow days.
On the APS website, Munn addressed the district's community. He said Aurora schools took into consideration more than 22,000 responses to a snow day survey along with potential instructional benefit for students. Level of stress for staff and families for remote learning and possibly extending the school year was also taken into account.
READ MORE: Stead School Incorporates Agriculture As Part Of Curriculum
After consideration, APS decided snow days will be kept as school closures. Families who wish to continue learning at home during snow days can take advantage of remote learning resources available on the district's website.
You can read the full decision from the superintendent here: https://aurorak12.org/2021/09/30/remote-learning-not-required-snow-days/