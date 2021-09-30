(CBS4) – “Sackmaster” Von Miller has just been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, and it marks the fourth time in his career that he has been awarded with the NFL honors. The Broncos outside linebacker has successfully returned from injury and led a fierce Denver defense in the team’s 3-0 start.
Miller is currently tied with Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills for the league lead with 6 tackles for loss. He also has 4 sacks, which is fourth in the league so far this season. Additionally, Miller has 8 tackles, 6 of which were solo, and 6 quarterback hits. His coach Vic Fangio says the defense has been “pretty damn solid.”
In his first month back since missing the entire 2020 season …@VonMiller is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month‼️ pic.twitter.com/bRu5Pg5RtZ
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 30, 2021
Miller previously was awarded player of the month honors in November 2012, October 2014 and September 2016.
The other Broncos defenders to win the honors are Rulon Junes, Karl Mecklenburg, Dennis Smith, Simon Fletcher, Deltha O’Neal, Champ Bailey and Demarcus Ware. Only Champ Bailey was given the honors more than once. The AFC Defensive Player of the Month recognition was initiated in 1986.