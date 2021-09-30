Von Miller Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Month For Fourth Time In His CareerVon Miller has just been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, and it marks the fourth time in his career that he has been awarded with the NFL honors.

Tim Patrick Is Mr. Reliable For Denver Broncos, But Fame Hasn't Followed HimSurrounded by bigger names, faster players, better route runners, the soft-spoken Tim Patrick fades into the background -- except on game days.

Stanley Cup-Favorite Colorado Avalanche To Heighten Physical PresenceKnown for their speed and skill, the Avalanche felt they needed to raise their physicality another notch after being eliminated in the second round of the postseason for a third straight season.

Broncos Defense Looks To Continue Dominance As They Face Their Biggest Challenge YetNo one they’ve faced through the first three games can prepare them for what’s coming on Sunday in Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Trevor Story Hits What Might Be His Last Homer At Coors Field For The Colorado RockiesTrevor Story lined a long, long solo homer with his days in Denver possibly numbered and the Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid on Tuesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. Agrees To 5-Year Deal With Nuggets, Worth Up To $207MForward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Denver Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million.