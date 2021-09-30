DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is changing the way passengers pay at its Park-N-Ride lots. The new system goes into effect on Oct. 1.
RTD will need to create an account through the Parking.com app. From there, look for the parking.com signs with the location zone number in any RTD lot, then enter that in the app to activate the parking session.
“We all rush to get where we are going. It’s really nice because you don’t have to stop and pay at a machine. As long as you have the parking.com app or use the mobile browser, what you do is look for the zone. As long as you have that information you can make a payment on the train or on the bus,” said one person with RTD.
Those who live within the boundaries of RTD get the first 24 hours of parking free.