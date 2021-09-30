JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A portion of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon was closed on Thursday night after a rock slide. The slide happened at mile marker 267 after a vehicle crashed into the rocks.
The rock slides were determined to be on the highway from mile marker 257 to mile marker 267. The slide happened about 8:30 p.m.
The highway was closed eastbound between US 40 and CO 58/CO 93 and westbound between CO 58/CO 93 and US 40.
#US6 (6th Ave) eastbound: Safety closure between US 40; US 6 and CO 58; CO 93. https://t.co/CSkiy7A6id
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 1, 2021
#US6 (6th Ave) westbound: Safety closure between CO 58; CO 93 and US 40; US 6. https://t.co/JTrMWj8ArF
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 1, 2021
There are minor injuries to those who were in the vehicle.
There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. Colorado State Patrol said that heavy equipment is needed to clear the slides.