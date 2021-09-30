DENVER (CBS4)– The community paid tribute to a fallen Denver firefighter on Thursday. Denver Fire Technician Jeff Billingsley had a heart attack while on duty and passed away on Sept. 20.
READ MORE: Denver Indian Family Resource Center Participates In Orange Shirt Day, Acknowledges Those Killed At Indigenous Boarding Schools
He was remembered by his fellow firefighters during a memorial service on Thursday, “I want you to take and notice that every tear shed, every salute, every sign of respect that is shown, is earned by a life well lived of service.”
READ MORE: Evans Family Get Keys To New 5-Bedroom Home Thanks To Habitat For Humanity
Billingsley was remembered for his 19 years of service, most recently at Fire Station 35 at Denver International Airport.
MORE NEWS: Hamilton Tickets Go On Sale To Public Oct. 5 For Denver Center For The Performing Arts
After the service, he was honored with a procession as Billingsley was delivered to his final resting place.