By Jennifer McRae
EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family was handed the keys to a brand new home in Evans on Thursday. Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy helped make their dream of owning a home possible.

(credit: CBS)

Franky Rodriguez and her family were given the new five-bedroom home with all the newest amenities. She has been raising her four children and a grandchild in an apartment for decades.

Now, she is the proud owner of a zero-net energy home powered by Atmos Energy.

(credit: CBS)

“This particular home right here has r-34-36 walls and in the ceiling and attic and really that seals that home up, so it will use as little energy as possible,” said Rob Leivo with Atmos Energy.

(credit: CBS)

The home has solar panels, high-efficiency natural gas and energy star appliances.

