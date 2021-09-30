EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family was handed the keys to a brand new home in Evans on Thursday. Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy helped make their dream of owning a home possible.
Franky Rodriguez and her family were given the new five-bedroom home with all the newest amenities. She has been raising her four children and a grandchild in an apartment for decades.
Now, she is the proud owner of a zero-net energy home powered by Atmos Energy.
“This particular home right here has r-34-36 walls and in the ceiling and attic and really that seals that home up, so it will use as little energy as possible,” said Rob Leivo with Atmos Energy.
The home has solar panels, high-efficiency natural gas and energy star appliances.