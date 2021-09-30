DENVER (CBS4)– Police have arrested a suspect in a church burglary and many of the stolen items have been recovered. The Cure d’Ars Catholic Church in northeast Denver was targeted earlier this month.
The church was damaged during the burglary. The tabernacle and vessels used in mass were stolen.
The Archdiocese reports that many of the stolen items have been recovered after making the arrest. The vessels found are back in use at the church.
The Catholic church believes the stolen consecrated hosts were likely dumped.