DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo is celebrating a new exhibit for its African penguin flock. The new Pinnacol Penguin Point replaces the previous exhibit at Bird World.
The improvements mean a bigger pool for the penguins with clearer water so visitors can actually watch them swim.
African penguins are temperate which means they don’t like cold or snow. This exhibit has electric coils to melt snow and keep their feet warm.
That extra space could eventually mean an addition to the 17 birds who will live in the exhibit.