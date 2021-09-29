BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man now officially faces multiple charges for a deadly shooting outside of a Walgreens in Broomfield. Police responded to the area near Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street on Sept. 25 just before noon.
Police say Trevor Woodruff shot three people in the parking lot, killing one of them. The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed charges of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and crime of violence which serves as a sentence enhancer.
Woodruff is expected in court on Dec. 10.
Police say the victim who died was a man, but has not yet been identified. The other two victims are only described as a juvenile male and a woman. Police say one of the victims knew the suspect, and a family member of Woodruff called police.
Investigators say shortly after the shooting, Woodruff called police and spoke with officers who later convinced himself to surrender.
Details about a possible motive have not been released.